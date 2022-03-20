Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 145.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $251.53 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.85.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

