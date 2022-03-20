Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.17 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $83.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

