Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities downgraded Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.50.

TSE SLF opened at C$70.18 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$62.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

