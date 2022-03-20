SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,756,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SunPower by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

