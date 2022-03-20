Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $23,377.92 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 768 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $23,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $57,068.18.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $34,191.38.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75.

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70.

RUN stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Sunrun by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

