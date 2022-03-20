Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $143.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.14. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $121.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

