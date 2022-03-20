S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

SANW opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 67.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

