Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 50,000 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 50,000 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,209.36).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 21st, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 495 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £222.75 ($289.66).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 255 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($195.64).

On Monday, December 20th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 396 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £225.72 ($293.52).

CAU stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £70.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. Centaur Media Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is -0.63%.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

