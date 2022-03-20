Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAYGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

