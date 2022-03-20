Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after buying an additional 79,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.