SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $11,897.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00260821 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00779586 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,775,939 coins and its circulating supply is 122,742,710 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

