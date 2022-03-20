Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 213.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,050,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,033 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.