Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYBX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Synlogic by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synlogic by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Synlogic by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

