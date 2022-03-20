Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.
Synlogic stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.10.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYBX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.
Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synlogic (SYBX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.