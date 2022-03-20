Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TALS opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.