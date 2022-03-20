Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

TTM has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,032,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after buying an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

