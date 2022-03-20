Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.72. 8,673,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,473. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.