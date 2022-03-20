Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrainsWay were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

BWAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 23,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $132.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.