Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 807 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,563 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $44,298,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,704,000 after purchasing an additional 809,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

