Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up about 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Comerica Bank grew its position in Splunk by 3.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Splunk by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,176 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Splunk by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 30.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,819. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average is $133.12.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

