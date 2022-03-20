Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLPT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth $5,232,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 541.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 148,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 140.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 203,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $23.60.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

