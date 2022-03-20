Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,846 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.95. 1,809,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,060. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $307.31 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

