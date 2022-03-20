Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,089,000 after buying an additional 177,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.78. 6,565,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,205. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

