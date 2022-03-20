Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.49. 1,367,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,943. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.09 and a one year high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

