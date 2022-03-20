Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $81.24. 3,975,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

