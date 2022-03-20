Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.