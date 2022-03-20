Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 297,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 104,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,677,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,741. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

