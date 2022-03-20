Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. 1,237,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,031. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 107,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Terex by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Terex by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

