Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,891,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,123. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

