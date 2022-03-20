Tfo Tdc LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Tfo Tdc LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after buying an additional 2,302,942 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after buying an additional 1,069,148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after buying an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,895,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

