Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $32,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,221,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after buying an additional 141,092 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,228,000 after buying an additional 67,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.17. The stock had a trading volume of 762,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,342. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

