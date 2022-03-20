Tfo Tdc LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tfo Tdc LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock remained flat at $$106.40 during midday trading on Friday. 5,794,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,030. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

