The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells $261,300.00 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Stephen F. Dowdle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.19.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

