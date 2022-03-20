The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.59 Million

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) to post sales of $368.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.33 million and the lowest is $364.00 million. AZEK reported sales of $293.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

