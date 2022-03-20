The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,807,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,465,000 after acquiring an additional 479,150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 30.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

