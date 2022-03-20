The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

