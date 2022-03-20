The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $126,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Home Depot stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.43 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

