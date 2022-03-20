The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,809,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

