The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $49.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

