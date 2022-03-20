The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after buying an additional 249,752 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter worth $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Middleby by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,301 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.64. The company had a trading volume of 824,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.97. Middleby has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

