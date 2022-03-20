The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $127.90 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

