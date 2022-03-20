The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,273 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $8.26 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.52.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

