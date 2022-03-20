The Sandbox Hits Market Capitalization of $3.52 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00007457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $517.28 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,993,229 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

