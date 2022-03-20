The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $251.53 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.45.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.85.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

