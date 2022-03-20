The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. ( NYSE:SWZ Get Rating ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.38% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

