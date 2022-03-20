The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Timken were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 3,294.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 9.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

TKR stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The Timken Company has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.05%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

