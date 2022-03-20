Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.58. Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 1,755 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theseus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 111,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Clackson acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

