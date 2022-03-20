TheStreet Lowers Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

BAK opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

