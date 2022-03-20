Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,000.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $1,429,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $66.71 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,173,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

