THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $3.09 Billion

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. THORChain has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and $463.44 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $9.34 or 0.00022359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.06958771 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,695.12 or 0.99775760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00041200 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

