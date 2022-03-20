Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Get Thryv alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Thryv stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thryv has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. Thryv’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 918,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,487. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thryv (THRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.